Dana Point Trolley to Return June 8 with Expanded Route

The City of Dana Point has officially announced the 2018 Dana Point trolley route, beginning on June 8. Thanks to continued growth and support from the Dana Point community, the 2018 trolley season will feature the most expansive route to date. Coastal stops include: Dana Point Harbor Drive and Puerto Place, Pacific Coast Highway at the pedestrian bridge and on Coastal highway-southbound. Southern points include the intersection of Camino de Estrella and Camino Capistrano in addition to Camino Capistrano at Doheny Place (Pines Park.) Inland pick-up/drop off points include: Dana Hills High School at Golden Lantern, Golden Lantern at Selva Road and Niguel Road at Stonehill (Sea Terrace Park Access.) The Dana Point trolley, as well as Harbor Shuttle, will continue to be free of charge and riders will be able to access real-time Dana Point trolley locations and wait times on their smartphones with the custom app (Android and iPhone search: Dana Point trolley) or with the use of the trolley tracker at www.dptrolley.com. A full map of the trolley route can be seen on www.danapointtimes.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

