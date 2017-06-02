Dana Point Trolley Hop Returns for Third Year

By Kristina Pritchett

The third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop is scheduled for Friday, June 9 to mark the first day of the city’s free trolley service.

The Dana Point Lantern District Alliance announced there will be 16 local restaurants and bars participating in this year’s event.

From 2:30-6:30 p.m. there will be food and drink specials at participating restaurants, including Bonyard Beach Café, Brio Tuscany Grille, Coffee Importers, Craft House, Good Choice Sushi, Harbor Delicatessen, Hennessey’s Tavern, Luciana’s Restaurant, the Shwack Beach Grill, Sunsets Bar, Stillwater Spirits and Sounds, the Wine Bistro and Pepi’s Sports Bar and Grill.

To receive the specials, participants must purchase a $10 Dana Point Trolley Hop mug and show the mug at the participating businesses. Mugs can be purchased at danapointlda.com and are available at Brio Tuscany Grille, Craft house, Luxe Restaurant & Martini Bar, Harbor Delicatessen, Hennessey’s Tavern, The Wine Bistro and the Point Restaurant and Bar.