Dana Point Symphony to Hold Summer Concert

By Kristina Pritchett

To reach more of the community and to incorporate their youth education initiative, the Dana Point Symphony is switching things up this summer.

On July 22, the Dana Point Symphony will be joined by musicians of the Montecito International Music Festival (MIMF). The orchestra is comprised of 50 students, ages 14-18 from all over the country as well as China, Korea and Japan.

Amisha Patankar, executive director of the Dana Point Symphony, said a lot of people have been requesting a summer show and believes they will enjoy this concert.

“People have said they love it and wish it was around for the whole year,” Patankar said. “This is a great chance for the students to work alongside the Dana Point Symphony, some of them have trained with great musicians.”

Patankar said the Symphony has wanted to do a concert like this for a while and it has a potential to expand.

The performance includes George Bizet’s “Symphony in C.”

“It should be an exciting afternoon of music for all,” said Dean Anderson, conductor of the Symphony.

The concert will be held at 4 p.m. at the Laguna Niguel Presbyterian Church, located at 30071 Ivy Glenn Drive, Laguna Niguel.

Patankar said they are holding it in another location to expand their reach to different communities.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. Tickets can be purchased at www.danapointsymphony.com.

Patankar said they will also be announcing the 2017-2018 season this summer and hopes it gives people something to look forward to.