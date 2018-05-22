Dana Point Surf Club Awards Dana Point’s Bethany Zelasko with First Annual Scholarship

By Daniel Ritz

“Make SURFING great again,” boomed an excited parent during the Dana Hills High School surf team year-end awards ceremony at Salt Creek Beach Park on May 18.

The Dana Point Surf Club wants to do just that.

Dana Point locals, and Dana Point Surf Club president and vice-president, Eric Diamond and Pat O’Connell, respectively, were on hand during the ceremony where they awarded Dana Hills senior ,and multi-time Dana Point Times Grom of the Week, Bethany Zelasko with a $250 check for her combination of surf culture ambassadorship, academic performance and exemplary community behavior for future generations of Dana Point surf community during this year’s surf team season.

“This scholarship is awarded to Bethany for more than just ripping,” Diamond said in his presentation to Zelasko. “This is for her positive contributions to the community, as well as doing well in school and being a good role model for the younger boys and girls(of Dana Point).”

Diamond said that he hopes to double the scholarship amount each year.

“We’re always looking to give back,” Diamond said. “This is just the beginning.”

The Dana Point Surf Club is now in its second year of existence. To read more about the club, revisit this recent article.