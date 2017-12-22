Dana Point Sports & Outdoors Year in Review

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

The 2017 calendar year was filled with memorable Dana Point sports moments. From the thrills of the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling and the Pacific Paddle Games to witnessing locals shine on the national stage, it all made for a memorable year.

Here is a look back at some of the defining Dana Point sports moments of 2017.

January

Girls Basketball Team Has Historic Season

The Dana Hills High School girls basketball team had its best season in program history, compiling a 20-7 overall record. The highlight of the season was a 12-game win streak that lasted six weeks. The Dolphins lost just twice in the month of January.

February

Dolphins Sign National Letters of Intent

Dana Hills High School had 12 student-athletes sign their National Letter of Intent during a signing day ceremony on campus on Feb. 1, indicating their college of choice.

March

Baseball Makes Cinderella Run

The Dana Hills High School baseball team put on a show competing in the National High School Baseball Invitational in Cary, North Carolina. The high-profile tournament featured the best teams in the nation, and the Dolphins advanced to the tournament’s championship game, where they lost to regional rival Orange Lutheran.

April

Dana Point Grand Prix Returns

For the 11th time, the eyes of the criterium bicycle racing world turned its attention to Dana Point, as the best riders in the country competed in the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling.

May

Swim Team Captures CIF Title

An all-around performance powered the Dana Hills High School boys swim and dive team to its first ever CIF-SS Division 1 title. The Dolphins won three relay events and senior Jake Greenberg was crowned the Division 1 diving champion.

June

Crouse Taken by Rangers in MLB Draft

Hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Hans Crouse was taken 66th overall by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft on June 12. Crouse spent 2017 pitching in the rookie-ball Arizona League.

July

949 Volleyball Wins Gold

The 949 Volleyball Club, which draws players from town, took home four medals at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championship tournament, including two gold-medal efforts.

August

Shootout for Soldiers Returns to Dana Point

Shootout for Soldiers, a 24-hour charity lacrosse exhibition that benefits active-duty and military veterans, was held at Dana Hills High School. The event, which is becoming an annual tradition, hosted thousands of lacrosse players over a two-day stretch.

SUP Trio Paddles from Catalina to DP

After 11 hours, local stand-up paddleboarders Ron Hoffmeyer, Jeff and Austin Hughes completed a 40-mile open ocean paddle from Avalon Beach in Catalina to the Dana Point Harbor.

September

Doheny Hosts Pacific Paddle Games

Doheny State Beach welcomed the stand-up paddleboarding world as host of the Pacific Paddle Games. The annual event is the largest gathering of the SUP community on the sport’s calendar.

October

Football Team Honors Military

The Honor the Valor military appreciation football game at Dana Hills High School has become a tradition. This year, the Dolphins hosted dozens of active-duty and military veterans for the game, and wore custom jerseys with the names of each veteran on their backs.

Boys Cross Country Wins County Title

The Dana Hills boys cross country team successfully defended its title by winning the Orange County Cross Country Championship’s sweepstakes race for a second consecutive season.

November

Dana Outrigger Heads to South America

For the second straight year, a small group of Dana Outrigger Canoe Club paddlers competed in the South American Canoe Championships. The local team was the only American team in attendance.

December

X-C Team Closes Season Strong

The Dana Hills boys cross country team ended its season competing in the high-profile Footlocker Western Regional meet. Three Dolphin runners placed in the top-75 at the race.