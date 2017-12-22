Dana Point Sports & Outdoors Year in Review

Compiled by Steve Breazeale
The 2017 calendar year was filled with memorable Dana Point sports moments. From the thrills of the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling and the Pacific Paddle Games to witnessing locals shine on the national stage, it all made for a memorable year.
Here is a look back at some of the defining Dana Point sports moments of 2017.
January
Girls Basketball Team Has Historic Season
The Dana Hills High School girls basketball team had its best season in program history, compiling a 20-7 overall record. The highlight of the season was a 12-game win streak that lasted six weeks. The Dolphins lost just twice in the month of January.
February
Dolphins Sign National Letters of Intent
Dana Hills High School had 12 student-athletes sign their National Letter of Intent during a signing day ceremony on campus on Feb. 1, indicating their college of choice.
March
Baseball Makes Cinderella Run
The Dana Hills High School baseball team put on a show competing in the National High School Baseball Invitational in Cary, North Carolina. The high-profile tournament featured the best teams in the nation, and the Dolphins advanced to the tournament’s championship game, where they lost to regional rival Orange Lutheran.
April
Dana Point Grand Prix Returns
For the 11th time, the eyes of the criterium bicycle racing world turned its attention to Dana Point, as the best riders in the country competed in the Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling.
May
Swim Team Captures CIF Title
An all-around performance powered the Dana Hills High School boys swim and dive team to its first ever CIF-SS Division 1 title. The Dolphins won three relay events and senior Jake Greenberg was crowned the Division 1 diving champion.
June
Crouse Taken by Rangers in MLB Draft
Hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Hans Crouse was taken 66th overall by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft on June 12. Crouse spent 2017 pitching in the rookie-ball Arizona League.
July
949 Volleyball Wins Gold
The 949 Volleyball Club, which draws players from town, took home four medals at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championship tournament, including two gold-medal efforts.
August
Shootout for Soldiers Returns to Dana Point
Shootout for Soldiers, a 24-hour charity lacrosse exhibition that benefits active-duty and military veterans, was held at Dana Hills High School. The event, which is becoming an annual tradition, hosted thousands of lacrosse players over a two-day stretch.
SUP Trio Paddles from Catalina to DP
After 11 hours, local stand-up paddleboarders Ron Hoffmeyer, Jeff and Austin Hughes completed a 40-mile open ocean paddle from Avalon Beach in Catalina to the Dana Point Harbor.
September
Doheny Hosts Pacific Paddle Games
Doheny State Beach welcomed the stand-up paddleboarding world as host of the Pacific Paddle Games. The annual event is the largest gathering of the SUP community on the sport’s calendar.
October
Football Team Honors Military
The Honor the Valor military appreciation football game at Dana Hills High School has become a tradition. This year, the Dolphins hosted dozens of active-duty and military veterans for the game, and wore custom jerseys with the names of each veteran on their backs.
Boys Cross Country Wins County Title
The Dana Hills boys cross country team successfully defended its title by winning the Orange County Cross Country Championship’s sweepstakes race for a second consecutive season.
November
Dana Outrigger Heads to South America
For the second straight year, a small group of Dana Outrigger Canoe Club paddlers competed in the South American Canoe Championships. The local team was the only American team in attendance.
December
X-C Team Closes Season Strong
The Dana Hills boys cross country team ended its season competing in the high-profile Footlocker Western Regional meet. Three Dolphin runners placed in the top-75 at the race.
