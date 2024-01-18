In an effort to support the Dana Point Trolley Program, the City Council approved a proposal to request additional funding from the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) on Tuesday, Jan. 16, during a regularly scheduled meeting.

According to a press release, Dana Point is looking to extend the long-term maintenance of the trolley system and wants to add another vehicle to the fleet. There are also plans to improve rider amenities, including the playing a Dana Point highlight reel on trolley screens during special events.



“It is a privilege to operate this trolley program for the city and to see so many happy local residents and visitors using this great service,” City Director of Public Works Matthew Sinacori said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing to work with all parties to bring these trolleys to the city annually for decades to come.”

The OCTA Project V program assists local communities to develop transit services that include the trolley system, which Dana Point has benefited from since 2014.

According to a city staff report, OCTA opened the Project V 2024 Call for Projects application on Dec. 5 and is looking to fund previously selected projects that were successful. Now that the proposal has been approved, the city intends to submit its request by the Jan. 25 application deadline.