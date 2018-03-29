Nicolas Castillo, 29, of Anaheim, was arrested on March 28 and booked on charges of solicitation for sex with a minor. According to a Santa Ana Police Department public information officer, Castillo’s arrest came after a months-long investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Castillo, who reportedly worked as a security guard in the Monarch Bay Plaza Shopping Center, located at 32840 Pacific Coast Hwy, is currently behind bars in the Orange County Jail. He was not offered bail.

This story will be updated as more details become available.