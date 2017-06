The topic for the Dana Point Science Night on Thursday, June 8 is “Recovering the Southern California Steelhead Trout.”

It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be at the Dana Point Community Center.

There will be a presentation from CalTrout Inc., and Sandra Jacobson. Jacobson has been working with the South Coast Steelhead Coalition to recover endangered steelhead and restore their habitats in Southern California.

The Community Center is located at 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point.