Dana Point Residents Introduce Open Data Policy

By Kristina Pritchett

Dana Point residents are currently working to create an open data policy so residents will not only be able to read what’s happening in the city but also understand the information.

During a City Council meeting on Jan. 17, Dana Point resident Ross Teasley spoke about a website, www.opendanapoint.org, during public comment and urged residents to check it out.

“The goal is to increase the number of people who get involved and make it easier to see what the city is up to,” Teasley said.

According to the website, the mission is to make it easier for residents to understand and participate in city government; improve accountability and build trust between the residents and city government; and make public data resources available and easy to share.

Teasley, and those participating, are asking residents to go to the website and read the draft policy and comment on it.

“It would apply across all departments,” Teasley said about the policy. “Literally the first step is to get people interested and talking about an open policy, and at the same time putting things on the agenda that residents would like to learn more about, and to be able to take part in it without being a burden.”

Teasley has been involved with open government since 2009; he said he’s been working at federal levels and wants to apply some of the methods to the city’s local government.

Teasley said they only just started reaching out to residents, but they plan on forming a local working group. He said they hope to hold a first meeting within the next month, to finalize the draft to be able to bring it to City Council.

To read the open data policy draft, visit www.opendanaoint.org.