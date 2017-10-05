Dana Point Resident Recovering After Las Vegas Shooting

Photo: GoFundMe.com

THE LATEST: Dana Point resident Natalie Grumet, 37, suffered a large gunshot wound to the face in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 that left approximately 60 people dead and hundreds injured.

According to a close family friend of Grumet’s who wishes to remain anonymous, the bullet supposedly entered near Grumet’s cheek and exited through her jawline. The family friend also told the Dana Point Times that Grumet underwent three individual surgeries, including a tracheotomy to support reliable breathing, a feeding tube has been inserted and her jaw has been wired shut for healing.

After multiple surgeries, she is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital, awaiting stabilization that will allow her to be transferred back to South Orange County.

As of Oct. 5, the family friend told the Dana Point Times that Grumet is conscious and sitting up, communicating through hand signals with family and friends, including husband Jason, who was also at the concert.

WHAT’S NEXT: Grumet will continue her recovery at Sunshine Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas. Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account with the aim to move Natalie to a more localized, and less overwhelmed, Orange County facility within the next few days. As of press deadline, the GoFundMe for Grumet has raised over $90,000 since Oct. 1. Stay tuned at www.danapointimes.com for updates on Grumet as they become available. –Daniel Ritz