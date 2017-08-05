Dana Point Times

A Dana Point resident was one of the recipients of the Saddleback Memorial Foundation scholarships.

During the annual Scholarship Awards for Saddleback Memorial employees, Dana Point resident Jennifer Calley was the recipient of the Scholarship Endowment Award.

Calley was among 21 other employees who were awarded $50,000 in scholarships to further their higher education.

This year, more than $1 million was distributed, according to a press release.

To receive the scholarship, the employees must be full- or part-time employees with a minimum of one full year of employment. They must be taking courses for credit and must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Each applicant had to fill out an application which included a supervisor’s recommendation letter.