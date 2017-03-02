A Dana Point student was named a Stars of Tomorrow finalist and will perform for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.

Ashley Patrick, a Dana Hills High School senior, will compete in the musical theater category.

Stars of Tomorrow is a program that provides the opportunity for Orange County high school vocalists to compete for scholarship money to help pursue their career goals.

During the event, Jason Rothman, a senior at Dana Hills and winner in the musical theater category in 2015, will perform.

More than 60 students from Orange County auditioned, and 25 finalists will perform on Sunday, March 5.

For more information, visit www.southcoastsingers.org/stars-of-tomorrow.