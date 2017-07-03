A Dana Point resident was named one of the newest board members for Human Optics.

Dan Maas, a local and the owner/CEO of Hardy & Harper, was named one of two new board members to serve on the nonprofit’s board.

“From Mass’ initial introduction to Human Options, he and his wife felt an immediate connection to the mission of the nonprofit. Since then, Maas has been involved in numerous Human Options programs, including the Serious Fun Gala, Men in Motion, the Adopt a Family program,” according to a statement from the organization.

The organization is dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic violence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan Maas and Michele Khoury to our board of directors,” says Maricela Rios-Faust, CEO of Human Options. “We’re confident their knowledge, resources, and commitment to the community will strengthen our work as we work to break the cycle of domestic violence in Orange County.”