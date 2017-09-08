Dana Point Police Services Invites Dog Owners to Join Paw Patrol

By Kristina Pritchett

Dana Point Police Services recently announced the creation of Dana Point Paw Patrol and are currently looking for dog owners to join.

Dana Point Paw Patrol is a Neighborhood Watch program that encourages dog walkers to take an active role in helping to prevent crime.

Police Services encourages dog owners to become the “eyes and ears” of the community and watch for suspicious and potentially criminal behavior and report it to police.

“This program is designed to promote police-community partnerships, build relationships with your neighbors and help report suspicious behavior,” the organization’s flyer states.

Those interested are able to sign-up for a free training class with Dana Point Police Services’ Crime Prevention Unit. The class will focus on providing residents with helpful information on how to effectively observe and report criminal and suspicious activity.

For those interested in the program, Dana Point Police Services will hold two upcoming events.

The first is on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Pines Park at 6 p.m. followed by the second event on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Sea Terrace Park at 10 a.m.

The events are free and dog-friendly and no RSVP is necessary. There will be treats and goodies for the four-legged attendees.

For further information or questions, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Jill Jackson at 949.248.3581 or email jnjackson@ocsd.org.