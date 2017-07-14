Dana Point Planning Commission Approves Headlands Hotel

By Kristina Pritchett

Planning Commissioners unanimously approved coastal development, site development and minor conditional permits for a new hotel.

During the Monday, July 10, meeting, Commissioners reviewed the plans for the Wave Resort which will feature a 57-room hotel, 4,000 square foot restaurant with outdoor dining, a 40-bed hostel, a visitor center, subterranean parking and more.

The hotel will be located on Pacific Coast Highway and is part of the Headlands commercial site.

Some of the commissioners were concerned regarding the project’s parking, which also includes valet and tandem parking.

“I’m not concerned we don’t have enough parking, but making sure it’s managed properly,” said Chairman Eric Nelson.

The project will have a total of 174 spaces provided with the tandem and valet. Six of those spaces are for the Open Space Visitors, which is required by the California Coastal Commission, according to the staff report.

Overall, the commissioners said they believed the project was a good one.

“I think there’s a lot of merit to this project,” said Commissioner Danni Murphy. “It certainly sets a nice entryway coming into the city. We want people in the city, in the Town Center.”

To review the staff report, and some of the hotel’s plans, click here.