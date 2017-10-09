Dana Point Oktoberfest 2017 at Sea Terrace Park

Photo Gallery
Heathyr Smyth of San Clemente was excited to show off her vest reportedly made for the first Oktoberfest in Germany in 1810. Photo: Yohann Lansot
The adult musical chairs came to a climactic finish at Oktoberfest in Sea Terrace Park Photo: Daniel Ritz
The Warsaw Poland Brothers and Kalifornia Kraut rocked Oktoberfest all day long Photo: Daniel Ritz
This competitor celebrates another successful sausage toss at Oktoberfest 2017 Photo: Daniel Ritz
Kelly Cronin and KAitlyn Rizzo celebrate winning the fan-favorite sausage toss at Oktoberfest 2017. Photo: Daniel Ritz
By Daniel Ritz
The 2017 Dana Point Oktoberfest took place Oct. 3, at Sea Terrace Park. Large crowds enjoyed overflowing steins and lively music thanks to Kalifornia Kraut and the Warsaw Poland Brothers. Fan-favorites such as the sausage toss and german dances kept the enthusiastic crowd lively as the temperatures approached 90 deg.
