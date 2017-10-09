DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Dana Point Oktoberfest 2017 at Sea Terrace Park

By Daniel Ritz

The 2017 Dana Point Oktoberfest took place Oct. 3, at Sea Terrace Park. Large crowds enjoyed overflowing steins and lively music thanks to Kalifornia Kraut and the Warsaw Poland Brothers. Fan-favorites such as the sausage toss and german dances kept the enthusiastic crowd lively as the temperatures approached 90 deg.

