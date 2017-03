Mayor Debra Lewis recently established office hours to sit down and meet with Dana Point residents.

During the March 7 Council meeting, the members approved of the idea.

Lewis will have office hours at City Hall from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, Thursday, April 13 and Thursday April 27. The meetings will be in 15 minute increments.

To meet with the mayor, contact Gail Rossen at grossen@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3501.