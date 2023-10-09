The Dana Point Harbor Partners is kicking off the harbor season with more than 700,000 LED lights illuminating the harbor beginning on Nov. 15.

Happy Harbor Days will return with themed light exhibits throughout the harbor, including a giant whale sculpture, lit-up palm trees, a giant beach ball ornament stack and the popular “Merry Kiss Me” arch through Jan. 14.

The Dana Point Harbor’s iconic Boat Parade of Lights will also return for its 48th celebration from Dec. 8-10. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the public can enjoy a parade of boats decked in festive decorations and lights from the water’s edge. This year’s theme is “Candyland,” with boaters vying for prizes from best overall theme, most original and more.

For more information about Happy Harbor Days or the Boat Parade of Lights, visit danapointharbor.com.