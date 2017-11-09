By Daniel Ritz

On Oct. 26, John Henry Van Uden III, 70, Dana Point, was arrested and taken into custody off of his boat at the Dana Point Harbor without incident and subsequently charged with one felony count of murder with a special circumstances enhancement for financial gain.

Van Uden III is accused of murdering his mother Frances Marjorie Van Uden on March 3, 1994, with a blunt object.

Police immediately began a homicide investigation and identified Van Uden III as a suspect. Over the course of the next 23 years, the Newport Beach Police Department Detective Division continued the investigation.

In late October, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office filed a special circumstances murder charge and issued an arrest warrant for Van Uden III.

Van Uden III remains held without bail at Orange County Jail in Santa Ana. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 1. Follow this story at www.danapointtimes.com as more details become available.