By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), 24 million Americans still don’t have access to broadband service, but a recent report indicates Dana Point is exceeding national averages regarding access and speed in recent months.

“Broadband Now” released its 2018 Internet Access for Dana Point report this month, offering detailed statistics on broadband over the past year.

When it comes to download speeds, the fastest provider in Dana Point is Cox Communications with an average download speed of 103.17mbps. The runner-up for fastest speed is AT&T Internet with speeds of 19.87 mbps. When it comes to download speeds, the top 10% of download speeds in Dana Point clocked in at 102.73 mbps. This is faster than the state average of 84.79mbps and faster than the national top speed of 100.01 mbps.

While the average download speed for the U.S. was just above 40 mbps from August to December, Dana Point’s average speed is at least 60 mbps. The average download speed for California sits just above 20 mbps.

This data is based on 314,082,195 IP verified speed tests nationwide, 60,856,774 IP verified tests in California, and 24,257 IP verified tests in Dana Point

You can access the full report at www.broadbandnow.com/california/dana-point.