Dana Point Headlands Conservation Science Night on Feb. 15

The Dana Point Headlands Conservation Area invites locals and visitors to their “Science Night” event to learn more about the unique geological formations found throughout Orange County, including the Dana Point Headlands, Laguna Beach caves, Balboa peninsula and the San Onofre breccia.

John Wilkerson was a local natural history teacher for 30-plus years, spending his summers as a Naturalist at Olympic National Park for the last 40 years. He currently leads geology tours at several OC Wilderness Parks and Crystal Cove State Park. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Dana Point Community Center, located at 34052 Del Obispo Street.