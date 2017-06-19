Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Update: June 19-30

The most recent update regarding the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization street improvement project includes periodic maintenance of plant material on Dana Point Harbor Drive at Puerto Place.

This part of the project is scheduled for Monday, June 19-Friday, June 30 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information, or to speak with a representative about street improvements, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742.

For more information on the overall project, visit www.ocdph.com/revitalization or call 949.923.2236.