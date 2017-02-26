Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Update: February 27-March 10

The latest Dana Point Harbor Revitalization update will include installation of landscape irrigation on the east side of Casitas Place and the west side of Puerto Place, as well as installation of traffic signal poles on Casitas Place and Puerto Place.

The work will be from Monday, Feb. 27 to Friday, March 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information or to speak with a representative about the street improvements, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742.

For more information about the overall project, visit www.ocdph.com/revitalization or call 949.923.2236.