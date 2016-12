Construction for Monday, Dec. 19-Friday, Dec. 30 is scheduled to occur along Puerto Place.

The county announced they would be demolishing existing masonry block wall, grading and removing existing asphalt concrete at the old OC Parks Maintenance Yard.

Work is not scheduled to occur on December 24-26.

Officials say the schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information, or to speak with a representative, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742.