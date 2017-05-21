EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Dana Point Harbor Revitalization: Street Improvement Project: May 22-June 2

The next round of construction for the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Street Improvement Project includes installation of irrigation and plant material.

The scope of work will be along Puerto Place and Casitas Place.

It will occur beginning Monday, May 22 and run through Friday, June 2.

The schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For additional information or to speak to a representative, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.174.

For more information on the overall revitalization project, visit www.ocdph.com/revitalization or call 949.923.2236.

