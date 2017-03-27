Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Street Improvement Project: March 27-April 7

The next phase of construction in the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization street improvement project includes:

Installation of plant material on the east side of Casitas Place

Installation of irrigation and plant material on the west side of Puerto Place

Placement of pavement striping on Dana Point Harbor Drive, east and west of Puerto Place, on Puerto Place south of Dana Point Harbor Drive, on Dana Point Harbor Drive east and west of Casitas Place and on Casitas Place, south of Dana Point Harbor Drive

The dates for the scheduled work is Monday, March 27 to Friday, April 7.

The schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information or to speak with a representative about the street improvements, contact Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742.

For more information, visit www.ocdph.com/revitalization.