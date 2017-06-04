Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Street Improvement Project: June 5-16

The next stretch of work for the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Street Improvement Project includes installation of irrigation and plant material long Puerto Place and Casitas Place.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 5 and continue until Friday, June 16 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information, or to speak to a representative about the improvements, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742.

For more information about the overall project, visit www.ocdph.com/revitalization or call 949.923.2236.