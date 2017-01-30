Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Construction Update: January 30-Februay 10

The Dana Point Harbor Revitalization’s latest construction update consists of fine grading and placement of asphalt concrete paving at the old OC Park maintenance yard on Puerto Place south of Dana Point Harbor Drive. There will also be construction of concrete traffic signal foundations along Dana Point Harbor Drive as Casitas Place and Puerto Place.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. according to the county.

Officials say the schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information, or to speak with a representative, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742.