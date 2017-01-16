Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Construction Update: January 16-27

The Dana Point Times

The latest construction update for Monday, Jan. 16-27 includes excavation and grading at the old OC Parks Maintenance Yard on Puerto Place as well as construction of concrete traffic signal on Dana Point Harbor at Casitas Place and Puerto Place.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. according to the county.

Officials say the schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information, or to speak with a representative, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742.