Dana Point Harbor Parking Lots Scheduled to Close due to Construction

Starting Monday, May 1, different parking lots in the Dana Point Harbor will be closed due to construction.

According to county officials the scope of work includes:

Isolated repairs to heavily damaged areas

Removal of four trees that have damaged the existing concrete planters and adjacent pavement

Removal of broken concrete

Cold mill around hardscape to match elevation finish surfaces

Place reinforcing fabric

Place asphalt concrete finish surface or a seal coat—asphalt slurry mixture—depending on precondition of parking lot as determined by the engineer

Stripe/stencil parking lots

Below is the schedule of lot closures:

Lot 1 – Lot for whale watching and fishing excursions – May 1-2

– Lot for whale watching and fishing excursions – May 1-2 Lot 2– Lot just west of the whale watching and fishing excursions- May 8-9

County officials said these lots will have the greatest impact to the public. Arrangements have been made for the public to use lot three while construction is occurring.

Lot 3 – Permit lot off of Street of the Golden Lantern- May 16-18

– Permit lot off of Street of the Golden Lantern- May 16-18 Lot 4 – Boat storage lot between Golden Lantern and Embarcadero- May 3-10, work will be performed in two phases

– Boat storage lot between Golden Lantern and Embarcadero- May 3-10, work will be performed in two phases Lot 5 – Lot just west of Golden Lantern- May 17-22, work will be performed in two phases.

– Lot just west of Golden Lantern- May 17-22, work will be performed in two phases. Lot 6 – Baby Beach parking lot- May 15-22

– Baby Beach parking lot- May 15-22 Lot 7 – Harbor Patrol parking lot, May 22-24

– Harbor Patrol parking lot, May 22-24 Lot 8– Casitas lot, May 16-18

Below is a map of the parking lots that will be affected.

The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen situations, according to county staff.