Dana Point Harbor Construction Update: July 10-21

The most recent update regarding the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Street Improvement Project Construction includes new traffic signals and placing final striping on the roadway.

The project will take place along Puerto Place at Dana Point Harbor Drive and Casitas Place at Dana Point Harbor Drive from Monday, July 10-Friday, July 21.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information or to speak with a representative about the street improvements, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742. For more information about the overall project, visit www.ocdph.com/revitalization or call 949.923.2236.