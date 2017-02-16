Dana Point Harbor Construction Update: February 13-24

The Dana Point Harbor Revitalization update includes fine grading and placement of asphalt concrete paving at the old OC Parks Maintenance Yard on Puerto Place, as well as construction of concrete traffic signal foundations on Dana Point Harbor Drive at Casitas Place and at Puerto Place.

The work is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

County officials said the schedule is tentative and may change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information or to speak with a representative about the street improvements, call Paul Weaver at 714.719.1742.