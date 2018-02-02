Dana Point Harbor Advisory Board Selected

By Daniel Ritz

On Jan. 29, a selection committee convened and selected members to represent eight Dana Point Harbor community stakeholder’s categories in a new Dana Point Advisory Board (DPHAB).

Nine members were selected from more than 30 candidate applications.

The members selected for the new DPHAB are: Wet slip tenant representatives James Lenthall and Greg McDowell, dry boat storage/trailer boater/personal watercraft user representative William Kindel, restaurateur representative Jim Miller, landside merchant representative Diana Poulos of White Pelican, waterside merchant representative Donna Kalez of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching, club and social organization representative John Yamasaki of Dana Outrigger Canoe Club, education and community service organization’s representative Daniel Pingaro of the Ocean Institute and at-large member Robert Hartung.

The selection committee also endorsed Stacy Blackwood, director of OC Parks, and Mark Denny, city manager of Dana Point, as ex-officio members to represent the County of Orange and the City of Dana Point.

James Lenthall, president of the Dana Point Boaters Association, described the DPHAB as a committee of private citizens of non-binding authority that will work to make recommendations directly to OC Parks and 5th District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s office. A DPHAB website is currently being developed.