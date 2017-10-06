Photo Gallery of FOW_Mika Denny_Santa Ana, Ca By Mika Denny from Santa Ana, California FOW_Stephen Dorsey_Sabin, MN By Stephen Dorsey from Sabin, Minnesota FOW_ToryElena_Ventura, Ca By: Tory Elena from Ventura, California By: Frankie Michinock fromLaguna Niguel, CA By: Frankie Michinock from Laguna Niguel, California Victor Sokolow_Capistrano Beach By: Victor Sokolow from Capistrano Beach, California Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The finalists for the Festival of Whales logo contest have been announced and the final five are being put to a public vote.

The five artists selected are Frankie Michinock from Laguna Niguel; Mika Denny from Santa Ana; Stephen Dorsey from Sabin, Minnesota; Tory Elena from Ventura and Victor Sokolow from Capistrano Beach.

Andrea Swayne, Event Coordinator for the Dana Point Festival of Whales said in an email that the Festival of Whales Foundation Board received 70 entries, and that narrowing the field down to five was difficult, “…in a good way.”

The entries submitted must showcase the California gray whale. Every year, the whales make a 10,000-mile round-trip journey from Alaskan waters to the lagoons of Baja California, where calves are birthed before the whales continue north.

Cast your vote now through 10 p.m., October 11 at the Dana Point Festival of Whales website, www.festivalofwhales.com, or via the “Vote Contest” tab on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/DPFestivalOfWhales/app/515720611858523/

-Dana Point Times