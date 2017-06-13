Dana Point Deputy Honored by Orange County Supervisors

Deputy Zachariah Scott of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, was honored on Tuesday, June 6 in front of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in Santa Ana for being the VFW and Orange County Deputy of the Year, as well as the VFW National Deputy of the Year.

Scott is a Dana Point Deputy and was honored by Dana Point City Council previously for both recognitions.

In attendance was Dana Point Police Chief Lt. Russ Chilton, the commander of operations for Orange County Sheriff’s, Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Dana Point VFW Post 9934 Quartermaster Bill Manes, VFW Post 9934 Commander Wayne Yost.