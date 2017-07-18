By Kristina Pritchett

Mark Denny, the deputy city manager, was named Dana Point’s new city manager on Tuesday, July 18.

His contract was approved by a 5-0 vote during the meeting. However, city attorney Patrick Munoz said the council voted 3-2 in favor of hiring Denny for the role. Mayor Debra Lewis and Mayor Pro Tem Paul Wyatt voted against the action.

Wyatt said he thought there was a number of candidates that he felt fulfilled the role’s qualifications.

“I felt we had better candidates than Mr. Denny to make the offer to,” Wyatt said. “I worked with Mr. Denny on a number of items up to date with very positive results and I will do a 110 percent to make sure he is wildly successful.”

Lewis said she voted no because she felt the hiring process was not what was agreed upon.

“Unfortunately the set upon process was completely disregarded in amongst the face of rejection,” Lewis said. “It is my impression and privy to the process that a candidate from the outside was not likely to be hired. It is also my impression a consensus was not the goal.”

She added that she too plans to work closely with Denny to ensure his success.

Mike Killebrew has been acting city manager since November 2016 when long-time city manager Doug Chotkevys announced his resignation in-lieu of termination.

A few weeks before Chotkevys left his position, the role of deputy city manager was created during a reorganization of staff. A week later the city announced Denny, who previously was the Orange County Chief Operating Officer, would fill that role.

Council approved to hire Bob Murray & Associates to help conduct the search for a candidate.

The application process closed on March 17, and since then, Council had been in closed session meetings to find a candidate.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is provided.