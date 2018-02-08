Dana Point Community Forum to Address Homelessness on Feb. 13

In a presentation to City Council during their Feb. 6 meeting, Dana Point Economic Development Manager Kelly Reenders announced a community forum to address homelessness will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb.13.

There will be formal presentations by Dana Point City Manager Mark Denny, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas and Mercy House Outreach Coordinator Stephani Ogas.

Dana Point City Council members and Dana Point Homeless Task Force members may in attendance and will be introduced if present during the meeting.

“We hope the community will join us to learn about how Dana Point is addressing homelessness,” said Denny. “Recently, we have moved 16 individuals off of our streets, but we know more needs to be done. Collaboration between the city, nonprofit organizations, law enforcement, faith-based institutions and community groups is essential to addressing this issue. We welcome the community to send questions in advance of the forum to outreach@danapoint.org.”

Any member of the Dana Point community can join the discussion on homelessness by emailing their questions to outreach@danapoint.org by Monday, Feb. 12. The forum will take place at Capo Beach Church, located at 25975 Domingo Avenue. www.danapointorg