Dana Point Yacht Club Announces New Sailing Director, DHHS Sailing Coach

By Daniel Ritz

On March 7, Dana Point Yacht Club (DPYC) announced Anthony Capri as their new sailing director. With that position, Capri will also be overseeing the Dana Hills High School (DHHS) sailing program.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Capri says he feels at home in the small harbor-town of Dana Point.

“Dana Point reminds me of home. Dana Point is beautiful, and this is a beautiful harbor. I’m really excited to come to work every day,” Capri said.

As sailing director, Capri will be responsible for writing curriculum, managing sailing staff and overseeing the yacht club’s five sailing programs.

“There’s a lot of work to be done and that’s exactly what I was looking forward to. It might be cliché, but I’m passionate about my job,” said Capri, who said he began looking to move out of Colorado after reaching a professional plateau.

Capri will have to hit the ground running as he is looking at a short turn-around for the upcoming summer season. Although he has only officially coached one DHHS sailing program practice, Capri said the students were quick to express enthusiasm toward beginning a more frequent and intensified training regimen. Readers can learn more about the DHHS Sailing program at www.dhhs.schoolloop.com/sailing. Programs through DPYC can be seen at www.dpyc.org.