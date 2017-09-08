Dana Point Civic Association’s Coffee Chat to Return Sept. 15

By Kristina Pritchett

After a hiatus during the summer months, the Dana Point Civic Association’s Coffee Chat will return on Friday, Sept. 15.

This month’s speaker will be Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes. Barnes has held his position for 29 years and is the organization’s chief operating officer. Currently, he oversees the daily operations of 3,900 employees and 700 volunteers, officials said.

Prior to his promotion, Barnes was the Assistant Sheriff responsible for executive oversight of the administrative services command, and was responsible for financial services, research and development, communications and systems.

He will provide a general sheriff’s department/law enforcement update to those who attend.

Coffee Chat begins at 8:30 a.m. at Coffee Importers, located at 34531 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point.

Complimentary coffee will be provided for all attendees courtesy of Jim Miller, DPCA president.

Coffee Chats are held the third Friday of the month.