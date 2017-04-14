Dana Point Civic Association’s Coffee Chat to Discuss Dana Point Library

By Kristina Pritchett

At the upcoming Dana Point Civic Association Coffee Chat, guests will get an update about the Dana Point Library.

Laura Blasingham, Dana Point Library senior branch manager, will discuss library events, programs, authors and the impact the library has on the community.

Coffee Chat will be held at Coffee Importers in the Dana Point Harbor from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Complimentary coffee will be provided for all attendees courtesy of Jim Miller, DPCA President.

Coffee Chat is held on the third Thursday of the month.