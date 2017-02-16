Two Dana Point restaurants will be participating in a gala event to help raise money to build emergency homes for homeless children.

AVEO of Monarch Beach Resort and Waterman’s Harbor will be participating in Illumination Foundation’s second annual Orange County Chef’s Table.

Illumination Foundation is a nonprofit that provides wrap-up services for homeless families in Orange County.

Chefs will come together and create a five-course meal prepared tableside that reflects the personality and the brand of each participating restaurant. According to the organization, every chef has been personally chosen to host a table due to their earned accolades for their culinary skills or innovations.

More than 30 chefs will be at the March 12 event at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa.