Dana Point Chamber of Commerce Seeks Nominations for Business and Citizen of the Year

Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for the 2016 Business of the Year and 2016 Citizen of the Year.

The award honors an individual whose efforts in the areas of community service and philanthropy have significantly impacted the city’s quality of life.

The nominee for Business of the Year must be a current member of the Chamber and will be evaluated in Chamber involvement and support, community involvement and business standards.

Any member of the Chamber may make a nomination for both of the awards.

Applications will be reviewed by the respective committees, which are made up of past recipients.

Nominations must be submitted to the Chamber offices no later than Jan. 4. Both awards will be presented at the Dana Point Chamber Installation Dinner and annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26.