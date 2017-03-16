The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for their DPCC Scholarship Fund.

Scholarships are awarded to Dana Hills High School students that are interested in pursuing an education in business, community service, culinary arts, marine science and hotel management.

Over the past two years, $15,000 has been donated to the students and this year the Chamber is looking to help more students.

The goal for this year is $5,000.

Awards will be presented in June at the Dana Hills High School Senior Awards Ceremony.

To donate, visit www.danapointchamber.com/chamber-scholarship-fund/.