EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Dana Point Businesses to Discuss Homelessness on Oct. 2

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 8:30-11 a.m. the City of Dana Point is hosting an event at City Hall in Council Chambers aimed to empower businesses and their employees with the tools to deal with impacts related to homelessness. Businesses will discuss responsible compassion, staff training tips, property safety tips, food disposal and what is defined as an arrestable offense. Please email your RSVP to econdev@danapoint.org. 949.248.3553. Dana Point City Hall Council Chamber. 33282 Golden Lantern.

