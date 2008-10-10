Dana Point Business News

Vol. 1, Issue 36, October 10-16, 2008

By Rebecca Nordquist and staff

Dana Point Times

News and updates on Dana Point’s business community

JUST OPENED

Mahé, a seafood, steak and sushi restaurant with a bar, opened in Dana Marina Plaza mid-August. It replaced Zushi, which was there for about five years. Owners Toby Reese and Anthony Edwards also have a second location in Seal Beach. For more information on this new establishment, go to page 16 for the “Restaurant Spotlight.” There’s also an opportunity to rate the restaurant on www.danapointtimes.com; the results will be published in the October 17 issue of the Dana Point Times. 24961 Dana Point Harbor Dr., 949.240.MAHE (6243), www.eatatmahe.com —Rebecca Nordquist

With outdoor seating and an ocean view, Sunsets “puts the emphasis on service and creating a relationship with the community,” says manager Anthony McLeod. The Hawaiian-themed bar, located in the Capistrano Surf Center where The Buckingham Palace Bar was, opened in the beginning of July and is owned by local Damian Collins and his business partner. “We’re not the average dive bar,” says McLeod. “We’re trying to be an upscale bar.” It’s open every day from noon to midnight and, in addition to a full bar and wine list, it has a pool table and darts. 34700 Pacific Coast Hwy., Capistrano Beach, 949.276.8880 —RN

Johanna Lynn, special projects manager at Aventura Sailing Association, claims that Island Bar ‘n Grill has “the best fish and chips in town.” “They’re the talk of the dock,” she says. Opened in September, the restaurant within the Aventura building is open to the public, and it features live music every Saturday night. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and has a full bar. The restaurant can be booked for weddings, business meetings and other events. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Joel Bishop is planned for Friday, October 24 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Hours: Friday, 5 p.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. 24707 Dana Drive, 949.493.9493, www.aventurasailing.com —RN

Patty Praisler’s clothing store for tweens and their moms moved to Dana Point this summer. Rococo first opened in Laguna Beach, with the goal of providing older girls with clothes they could enjoy and gifts they could give their friends. And it’s continuing the concept in Monarch Beach, with a line of fashionable clothes for girls ages 7 to 14—everyday and special occasion wear. The store is growing its women’s section, for when the tweens become teens, and for their moms. Everything from headbands and basic tees to high-end tops can be found at the boutique.

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 p.m.–5 p.m. 24040 Camino del Avion, Monarch Beach, 949.488.0366, www.rococolaguna.com —Lacey Nadeau

COMING SOON

Phil Knoke says, “If it involves food, I’m your dude.” Owner of Steer Crazy International Catering, Knoke and his wife, Dena, plan to open Steer Crazy, a full-service restaurant, at the end of November and serve international food with a smokehouse and grill flair, including Hawaiian, Polynesian, Thai and Jamaican flavors. “It’s a very anticipated opening,” says Phil Knoke, a 1994 Dana Hills graduate who hoped to open this month. Steer Crazy will be located in the Capistrano Surf Center next to Sunsets and Kiyo Sushi. 34700 Pacific Coast Hwy., Suite 105, Capistrano Beach, 949.481.6999, www.steercrazybbq.com —RN

NEW OWNERSHIP

Vincent and Sarah McPherson took over Dawgy Style, an all-breed dog and cat grooming shop, because they love working with animals. “We really love our animals and treat every pet like it’s our own,” says Vincent, who owns the business with Terry and Marilyn Taylor. The previous owner, Christian Terbush, opened up shop in the Blue Lantern Plaza about seven years ago, and he’s working in Laguna Beach with his wife. Since the change of ownership, the McPhersons have remodeled the place with new flooring and more. “Most grooming shops take the animals and disappear in the back,” says Vincent, who’s lived in Dana Point off and on for eight years. “With us you can see the back of our shop from the front. We’re very open: You can see everything we do.” They also pride themselves on timely service. “We tell them exactly when their dog’s going to be done.” In addition to pet grooming, the shop carries dog clothes, including Halloween costumes, and other pet supply items. 34085 Pacific Coast Hwy., Suite 112, 949.496.3315, www.todawgystyle.com —RN

Thursday, October 9, was Lee Janc and Carrie Case’s first day on the job. Case and Janc bought Lavender Lounge Tea Company from former owners Matt and Desiree Nelson. The Nelsons opened in March 2007 and also sold the San Clemente shop. “I look forward to being with my kids more,” says Desiree, mother of three. Matt, a former professional motocross racer, will be getting back into that industry. Case says they aren’t going to change much because Desiree “has the best vibe going on here.” 34135 Pacific Coast Hwy., 949.481.3730, www.lavenderloungetea.com —RN

ANNIVERSARY

2008 marks 30 years for Ruben Giosa and his business Ruben Imports on Pacific Coast Highway. Established in July 1978, the business was originally George’s Mercedes Service, which was owned by Giosa’s brother-in-law Jorge Di Martino. Ruben worked with Di Martino and, in 1986, took over the business and renamed it. The shop started with servicing Mercedes, and today it also services BMWs and sells Porsches. Now it’s time for another change: Giosa was diagnosed with cancer in 1998, and although he’s in remission, his nephew Rafael Bonette has begun to run the business. “I’ve been very happy all the time,” says Giosa, who’s from Rosario, Argentina. “The American system opened doors to progress.” Bonette’s brother JP is also helping out: He’s the sales manger and administrator. It’s a continuation of a family tradition. 34134 Pacific Coast Hwy., 949.493.5050, www.rubensimports.com —RN

Kardia Life Fitness is celebrating five years of offering locals an “eye-friendly” alternative to sweaty, overcrowded commercial gyms. “It’s exclusive, upscale, clean and you don’t have to wait for equipment,” says Manager Rob Robinson. “We cater to people who need rehab, and the baby-boomer generation, in an environment that’s friendly.” Kardia’s staff consists of certified personal trainers who can work with clients who have medical conditions, and there’s also an on-site physical therapist. The 4,500-square-foot gym features full cardio and weight equipment, as well as group training sessions in Pilates, yoga, circuit training and power training. For its fifth anniversary, Kardia is offering a “five days for $5” special, which includes a personal training session. Regular memberships run from $69 per month (basic) to $129 to $179 (includes personal/group training). 24582 Del Prado, Suite E, 949.661.1213, www.kardialife.com (coming soon)

—Tawnee Prazak

It’s been a year since Gina Carpenter decided to jump on an opportunity to start Salon de la Mer. “I’ve been in the [salon] business for 25 years and played with the idea of having my own salon—now everything has worked out,” she said. Salon de la Mer features three hairstylists, including Carpenter, and a manicurist. When Carpenter acquired the salon, she gutted and remodeled the place to create a casual atmosphere. Even her clientele from her previous job in San Juan Capistrano has followed Carpenter. “There’s lots of carryover,” she said. “People like it here; it’s not real loud.” To celebrate the first anniversary, the salon will have a casual, walk-in celebration November 15 with finger foods, champagne and other refreshments, as well as a raffle with giveaways. Newcomers can also take advantage of Carpenter’s new-client specials: get a free cut with hair color; 10 percent off products; free manicure with spa pedicure; or $10 off a haircut. 24901 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Suite 100, 949.248.7700 —TP

CLOSING THE DOORS

Carol Brinkman, owner of Capo Beach Rentals, retired in the fall of 2007 when the county refused to renew her business license, after 13 years in Capistrano Beach. The rental shop opened in 1995 and offered everything from Boogie Boards to inline skates, but its main attraction was surreys—four-wheeled bikes with bench seats. After closing Capo Beach Rentals, which was at PCH and Beach Road, Brinkman sold her existing inventory on eBay and to previous customers. Brinkman intends to travel, possibly going to Australia where she lived for two years. “I am passionate about traveling,” said Brinkman, now a San Juan Capistrano resident. “Looking at pictures of Sydney warms my heart.” She also caters and does event planning, where she provides food, flowers and other necessary amenities. —Amy Dempsey