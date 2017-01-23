Dana Point Boaters Association Reintroduces Boater Liaison Program

Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Boaters Association has reintroduced its boater liaison program, which will offer boaters and other members of the Dana Point Harbor community to ask questions, express views and share ideas to various agencies that manage the Harbor and oversee its operations.

The Association has a submission form, which can be found at www.danapointboaters.org. They will then bring the responses to the agencies and press them to provide specific and meaningful responses to the issues.

According to the Association, in some cases, if a specific issue is raised by multiple people or if the issue has value and relevance to the broader Dana Point boating community, the responses will be posted online and inserted into newsletters.