Dana Point Artist Featured in National Calendar

Dana Point Times

Gaya Maeder, a Dana Point resident, was selected to have her still life oil painting Chianti Wine to be a featured photo in Expressions 2017.

Maeder’s work was one of 182 submissions nationwide to be in Watermark’s full-color wall calendar, Expressions 2017, that celebrates active aging and the arts.

Considering herself a beginner, Gaya captured a timeless quality in her featured painting, which was inspired by her travels to Italy, a statement from Fountains at Sea Bluffs.

Maeder was born in Basel, Switzerland and moved to Rhode Island with her husband, an engineer at Brown University. The avid sailor, skier, music teacher and great-grandmother moved to The Fountains at Sea Bluffs in 2006.

Copies of the calendar will be available at The Fountains while supplies last. Submissions are available for viewing at www.watermarkcommunities.com/expressions-calendar-2017.