By Kristina Pritchett

Art lovers filled the Lantern District last weekend to take part in the city’s largest free community art event.

The Dana Point ArtFest, previously known as the Art Walk, invited more than 100 artists to feature their work of sculptures, ceramics, art glass, jewelry, paintings, drawings, photography, woodwork and metalwork while guests enjoyed different music and food from local restaurants.

Throughout the day, bands such as Soul to Soul, a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Ron Kobayashi Quartet performed in different areas of the Lantern District.

The ArtFest is dedicated to encouraging artists, musicians and merchants to connect with the community through the arts and to foster an art movement in the city.

The event runs twice a month, and is planned to return to the city in October. For more information, visit www.dpartfest.com.