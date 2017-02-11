Dana Point 5th Marines Seeks Donations to Feed Wounded Warriors

The Dana Point 5th Marines Regiment Support Group is seeking donations to feed Wounded Warriors during three events in March.

During the Marine Corps Trials at Camp Pendleton, the organization will be in charge of feeding the men and women at the track and field event on March 10, breakfast during the cycling event on March 12, and lunch during the archery event on March 13.

The group said they estimate the price to feed everyone will be $10,000.

The group is asking for donations of $15, which can be made online at www.danapoint5thmarines.com.