Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group Seeks Sponsors for Thanksgiving Dinners

The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group is seeking sponsors for a Thanksgiving dinner at Waterman’s Harbor for Marines who cannot go home for the holiday.

Hosted at Waterman’s Harbor in Dana Point by Damian Collins and the Collins Family, a Marine, or a Marine and their family, will receive a full meal, open bar, dessert, entertainment and raffle prizes for a donation from a sponsor.

“It is a simple way to show gratitude for the many sacrifices they and their families make and to turn what could otherwise be a lonely day into a ‘family affair’,” said Terry Rifkin, president of the 5th Marine Regiment Support Group.

With the 5th Marine Regiment preparing to deploy to the Middle East, there are many families who won’t celebrate Thanksgiving together next year.

To ease the difficulty of this time, the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group is seeking the public’s help. By sponsoring a Marine or Marines for Thanksgiving dinner, donors are giving them a chance to be together with other Marines, Sailors, Wounded Warriors from Battalion West at Camp Pendleton and their families in a warm, supportive atmosphere with a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

“It is a way for our local folks to show that our country appreciates the sacrifices they are making. Most importantly, it is a way to say ‘thank you’,” Rifkin said.

Individuals may donate online at www.DanaPoint5thMarines.com via a secure PayPal site or by sending a check to: The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, Attention: Thanksgiving for Marines, P.O. Box 471, Dana Point, CA 92629-0471.